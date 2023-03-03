Today's Wordle Answer #622 - March 3, 2023 Solution And Hints

Having solved a few hundred Wordle puzzles, we've observed one thing: most answers are either obscure words with simple letter combinations or common words with difficult letter combinations. On lucky days you might get a common word with a simple letter combination, but today is not one of those days. The answer to today's Wordle puzzle falls in the latter category — it's in common usage but the letter arrangement might not occur to you before you run out of attempts.

To help, we'll share a few hints that should help you crack the code in fewer tries, and we'll also reveal the full answer in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you prefer to cut to the chase. The word you're looking for can be a noun, verb, or adjective describing a posture of crouching low to the ground. It's a common exercise position targeted at building the glutes and calf muscles.

It has two vowels, U and A, in successive positions as the third and fourth letters, and no letters are repeated. The word rhymes with "blot," and you could replace its last letter with D to form a term for a military team or your close friends' circle. It also contains the letter S, but we'll leave its exact position a mystery so we don't ruin the challenge of the game. However, going by the NYT's modified Wordle rules, you can rule out the possibility that it's the last letter.