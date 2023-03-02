Ford's New Autonomous Driving Subsidiary Has Unexpectedly Reasonable Goals

Ford is an industry leader in the automotive world, and it has been in the news lately with unique features like the bi-directional charging unveiled in the F-150 Lightning, as well as with its push to build more than 2 million EVs annually by 2026. More long term, Ford is targeting 2030 as a goalpost to be fully electric in Europe among passenger vehicles and to have EVs account for 40% of its entire sales worldwide.

These are some exciting goals, and they will require a significant effort to achieve. In a step toward that outcome, Ford Motor Company announced the formation of a new subsidiary called Latitude AI. The subsidiary features a 550-person team that has been tasked with developing automated driving systems that will make their way into future Ford vehicles.

"We believe automated driving technology will help improve safety while unlocking all-new customer experiences that reduce stress and in the future will help free up a driver's time to focus on what they choose," Sammy Omari, executive director of ADAS Technologies at Ford and the new CEO of Latitude AI said. This sounds like big news, but the team is remaining unusually grounded in its approach to tackling this important issue.