Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe Review: A Classic Comeback

Nintendo's "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" is a vamped-up version of the Kirby game that seized the Nintendo Wii space back in 2011, this time with a new home on the Nintendo Switch. The return of the Return, which was the 22nd installment in the Kirby franchise, brings many familiar components to Kirby fans, including, of course, the gameplay and narrative that we remember from the Wii-era release.

But we also had a number of new additions to look forward to — ranging from a couple of fresh abilities joining the many powers that our pink bulbous friend can assume during his adventures, to an entirely reimagined housing for the side-scroller's minigames, to an impressive graphic glow-up for many of the Kirby staffers (notably King Dedede, who seems to have appropriately aged a decade from the 2011 Kirby to this year's release).

Nintendo

Nintendo certainly isn't letting this childhood favorite fade into the past, with "Kirby and the Forgotten Land" completely reinventing the way Kirby games are designed just last year. In "Forgotten Land," Kirby busts out of the 2D-platformer mold to try an exploration-based, open-world-adjacent approach instead. And whether you loved or hated that attempt (I thought it was very well-executed) Nintendo's dedication to keeping Kirby at the forefront of long-lasting game franchises. I was certainly excited to revisit the Kirbyverse again — and, thanks to a code provided by Nintendo, that's exactly what I got to do.

Nintendo provided a game download code for the purpose of this review.