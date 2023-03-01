Airbnb Admits It Will Ban You Over Your Misbehaved Friends

Airbnb has long been a haven for booking hassle-free lodging that can often afford liberties and conveniences that traditional hotels can't. Whether you desire an exotic stay in a forestry escape or a swanky downtown loft minutes away from your nightlife targets, it's usually an effective alternative. The comfy amenities you give up with these short-term stays are often (but not always) offset by lower prices, fewer fees, and a more private abode.

It's been such a successful endeavor that an entire niche has been carved out of the real estate investment industry specifically for Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms. But with increasingly tight policies designed to protect both the hosts and the guests, we could see that pendulum inching back toward the hotels' side.

One of the most notable changes to Airbnb's policy over the years has been the banning of large gatherings and parties. Bookings for those purposes often drew the ire of neighbors and, although rare, sometimes ended with fatalities, so it's an understandable concession. But the latest crackdown could make it impossible for some people to ever book a stay again, even if they've never done anything wrong.