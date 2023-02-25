Today's Wordle Answer #616 - February 25, 2023 Solution And Hints

It's official — this is the month of Wordle answers with repeated letters. This week alone, four out of the six solutions had at least one repeated letter, and WordleBot reported a daily solve average of four guesses, so it's been a challenging ride for the most part.

Today's answer continues the trend, but thankfully it only contains one repeated letter. To make it easier for you to crack the code, we'll provide some clues that should lead you toward the solution word. We try to walk the fine line between giving helpful hints and not giving so much away that the game loses its challenge, but if you don't mind a spoiler, you can skip to the second section for a full reveal of the answer word.

The word is a noun for a number below 100. It has one vowel, I, as its second letter, and the first and third letters are the same. If you say it twice, you go Dutch, and the word is an anagram of tiffy. Replace its first letter with N, and it becomes really effective. This many cents is an American rapper who has Power, and it's also the number of shades in a popular erotic film trilogy. You'd celebrate this birthday as a "golden jubilee," and someone who's aged this old is a quinquagenarian.