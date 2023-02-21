The 5 Best eSIM Deals To Check Out If You're Traveling To The USA

For travel, no technology out there beats the value and versatility of an eSIM. The eSIM offers users the ability to incorporate a mobile plan into their phone without visiting a service provider's store or ordering a physical SIM card online before traveling (if possible in your unique circumstances). An eSIM is a quick and easy solution that allows for adaptability and quick connectivity without any physical gear or technical plugins that might be out of reach jargon-wise for the average user.

The eSIM infrastructure is already found in most modern phones. Apple devices have included eSIM technology since the rollout of the iPhone XS and iPad Pro. With an eSIM installed, you don't have to worry about holding onto a physical card or swapping out SIM cards when traveling. An eSIM can hold multiple connectivity profiles, allowing you to switch between profiles seamlessly and without tinkering with the device itself. It's also easier to find a lost phone with an eSIM because the device's connection profile is embedded within the phone itself rather than inserted through a card that can be easily removed and discarded.

Today, there are more than 400 service providers in 190 countries that support the use of an eSIM in lieu of a traditional, physical card, making this a must-have for anyone traveling abroad. In the United States, phone users will be happy to learn that eSIMs can be used with ease. While the U.S. may have lagged behind in the use of unlocked phones for many years, the eSIM market is already a thriving place that can benefit both local users and those traveling to the United States from abroad.