Starlink Offers Global Roaming Test, Promising Internet Coverage 'Anywhere On Land'

Elon Musk's dream of offering high-speed satellite internet anywhere on the planet is one step closer. Starlink, which launched its network of satellites back in 2019, has been expanding its connectivity options ever since.

The first big leap was Starlink RV, a portable service that could be used anywhere within the country it was registered. The catch was RV couldn't initially be used on the move. However, FCC approval for Starlink's use in a moving vehicle was gained a few months afterwards, and now you can stay connected on the go. Starlink also began offering services for private jet and yacht owners, but there were large gaps in its coverage.

Beyond the countries where it simply didn't operate, there were limitations in its plans which might have put potential customers off. Say, for example, you had an RV or a converted van and were planning a huge road trip through several nations that would last six months to a year. Your Starlink coverage would be shut off after a couple of months. Worse yet, your plan could only be used on the same continent as the address it was registered to.

Travelers couldn't do something like drive from North America to South America for an extended period of time — even if there was only one border between your billing address and the other continent. The new plan may fix that and give travelers the internet service they've been waiting for.