The Four Types Of Planetary Systems Scientists Say Make Up Our Universe

Scientists have grappled for centuries over the composition of the universe. From its infinite size to the search for intelligent life on planets beyond our own, a variety of questions keep humans up at night. One of the most profound features of the exploration of space beyond our own is the curiosity over how our solar system is arranged with small, rocky planets in the inner half of the Sun's gravitational grip and larger, gas giants existing farther out. This placement seemed logical to scientists and astronomers, after all, it's the only reference point that humans could use for much of our history!

But for a long time, astronomers have known that other structured layouts could and did exist. With the help of the Kepler telescope, researchers have further developed this understanding. They've found that planets in solar systems far beyond our own typically find an arrangement in a way that places a number of different planets of roughly similar size and mass in alignment with one another. 80% of explored solar systems present their planetary layout in this manner, according to research published by The University of Bern. But in researching the manner of planetary formation, scientists at the University, headed by Dr. Lokesh Mishra, found that four distinct planetary system classifications exist.