Scientists Find Evidence That Black Holes Are The Cause Of Dark Energy

The concept of dark energy has perplexed scientists for decades. Research suggests that nearly 70% of the universe is dark energy, the rest includes dark matter, and less than 5% of the universe is made up of matter that we know. But so far, there has been no direct observation of this hidden dark energy, neither has its source even been triangulated. Remarkable new research claims that black holes are the source of the astronomical enigma that is dark energy.

The finding — which comes courtesy of experts from the University of Hawai'i and Imperial College London, among others — comes from the analysis of black hole evolution data spanning billions of years into their cosmological history. The team focused on a special kind of these cosmic entities called giant elliptical galaxies, which are no longer engaged in star formation. At such a state, there is little cosmic buffet left for black holes to eat and grow, which should ideally cap the growth of these black holes.

However, comparisons with distant young galaxies showed that these local elliptical galaxies grew by anywhere between seven to 20 times beyond what was predicted using theoretical models. The team behind the research claims this is "the first observational evidence that black holes actually contain vacuum energy and that they are 'coupled' to the expansion of the Universe." Notably, the research only serves to solve a long-standing mystery as to how the universe continues its expansion.