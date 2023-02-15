The Latest Z By HP Workstations Have Some Ridiculous Specs

Hewlett-Packard is known a maker of PCs, or personal computers. But today, it launched a new generation of prosumer computers with its Z lineup of workstations, and I got to attend the launch event at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan. "What does HP have to do with classic cars?" you may ask. I will explain, but first, let's talk about what HP is launching here.

Typical computers have a CPU and sometimes a dedicated GPU for graphics. The typical HP Pavillion desktop will have 8-16 cores in its CPU (for example, a 12th-geneation Core-i7), and maybe up to 4GB of RAM in its GPU. Those numbers can vary depending on the specifications and build that you choose, but the'yre about average. The Workstations HP launched today have up to 64 processing cores in the CPU and up to a terabyte of RAM from up to four double-wide, high-end GPUs. These are powerful machines built to deliver insane processing.

The announcements from HP include a number of new workstations including the Z8 Fury G5, the HP Z4 G5, the HP Z6 G5, and the HP Z8 G5. Along with that hardware comes HP software in the form of HP anywhere remote system control. That remote system control allows users to remote in from anywhere in order to control the workstation, even down to remotely powering the workstation on and off and adjusting BIOS settings.