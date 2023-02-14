Today's Wordle Answer #605 - February 14, 2023 Solution And Hints
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is quite the versatile word — it can function as a noun, a verb, an adverb, and an adjective. It's also in common usage, and its letter combination isn't too out of the ordinary. Still, you're only ever six guesses away from fudging up a Wordle puzzle, so it's important to make each guess count. We'll provide you some hints that should help you do just that — they'll have enough detail to bring the word to the top of your mind, but they'll also be hazy enough to preserve the challenge for players who prefer to work for their win. If you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can jump ahead to the second section for a full reveal of the solution word.
The winning word has two vowels, O and U, as its second and third letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word also contains the letter S, but we won't disclose its exact position. Per The New York Times' adjustments to Wordle, however, you can be sure that it's not the last letter. If something is solid or flawless, you might describe it with this word. It's what you hear when your phone rings, a car honks, a person speaks, or a song plays. You could change the first letter of the word to P and you'd have a unit of weight measurement or British moolah. If you replaced it with R instead, you'd have the adjective that describes the shape of a disc or donut.
You can hear the answer
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#605 — February 14, 2023) is sound. You're likely familiar with the meaning of the word in the context of auditory or speech material, or in the sense of conveying import or impression, but there's more. Sound also means to probe, explore, or measure the depths of, which is the sense from which the medical procedure "ultrasound" is derived. In geography, a sound is a smaller body of water that connects two larger bodies or separates a mainland and an island.
The English language contains several homographs of the word sound, each of them with distinct origins. The sound that means "a noise heard" derives from the Latin "sonus" of the same meaning, while the sense of measuring depth traces back to the Middle French "sonde" or sounding line. Sound as in the health of mind and body is the contemporary version of Old English "gesund" or Old High German's "gisunt," which means healthy, and is the root of "gesundheit" (via Merriam-Webster).
We hope you turn your tiles green quickly enough to keep a sound streak going. If you'd like to try your hands at other puzzles, here are more games like Wordle you should check out.