Today's Wordle Answer #605 - February 14, 2023 Solution And Hints

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is quite the versatile word — it can function as a noun, a verb, an adverb, and an adjective. It's also in common usage, and its letter combination isn't too out of the ordinary. Still, you're only ever six guesses away from fudging up a Wordle puzzle, so it's important to make each guess count. We'll provide you some hints that should help you do just that — they'll have enough detail to bring the word to the top of your mind, but they'll also be hazy enough to preserve the challenge for players who prefer to work for their win. If you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can jump ahead to the second section for a full reveal of the solution word.

The winning word has two vowels, O and U, as its second and third letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word also contains the letter S, but we won't disclose its exact position. Per The New York Times' adjustments to Wordle, however, you can be sure that it's not the last letter. If something is solid or flawless, you might describe it with this word. It's what you hear when your phone rings, a car honks, a person speaks, or a song plays. You could change the first letter of the word to P and you'd have a unit of weight measurement or British moolah. If you replaced it with R instead, you'd have the adjective that describes the shape of a disc or donut.