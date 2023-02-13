Today's Wordle Answer #604 - February 13, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a word we frequently use when we delve into the etymology of each puzzle's solution. It's a noun derived from a verb that we've already used twice in this paragraph. If you're struggling with cracking the code, we have a few hints up our sleeve that should shorten your journey to the answer. If you're already running out of attempts or you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip ahead to the second section where we reveal the solution word.
The word you're looking for has three vowels, U, A, and E as its first, third, and fifth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters. It would also describe a practice or procedure that has become widely established and adopted, either within a group or society at large.
You could add the letters SA– as a prefix to the answer word to get the name of a cylindrical minced meat that you'll find in a hotdog. If you removed the first letter, U, you'd be left with a noun that describes a shade of green, or a herb plant of such a color used to flavor food.
The answer needs context
Still unsure? Today's bingo word is "usage." In its most basic uhh... usage, it describes a manner or mode of using, but the meaning differs slightly across contexts. According to Merriam-Webster, the word suggests "a customary action so generally followed that it has become a social norm," which in a sense, defines an agreed-upon mode of using.
"Usage" is a replica of an Anglo-French or Old French word of the same spelling and meaning, although the original word also meant "taxes levied" (via Etymonline). The word is from the root word "use," which is also of French origin, from "user," which means to employ, make use of, practice, or frequent; and Latin "usus," "oeti" or "uti," of the same meaning.
Like yesterday, it took only three tries for us to solve the puzzle today, which means we're hopefully on track for a streak that will soon earn us massive bragging rights among friends. We chose the word "bingo" as our opening guess just to be cheeky, and it turned one tile green and left 25 possible answers. After the second guess, "stage," there was only one possible answer left.