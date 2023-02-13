Today's Wordle Answer #604 - February 13, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a word we frequently use when we delve into the etymology of each puzzle's solution. It's a noun derived from a verb that we've already used twice in this paragraph. If you're struggling with cracking the code, we have a few hints up our sleeve that should shorten your journey to the answer. If you're already running out of attempts or you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip ahead to the second section where we reveal the solution word.

The word you're looking for has three vowels, U, A, and E as its first, third, and fifth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters. It would also describe a practice or procedure that has become widely established and adopted, either within a group or society at large.

You could add the letters SA– as a prefix to the answer word to get the name of a cylindrical minced meat that you'll find in a hotdog. If you removed the first letter, U, you'd be left with a noun that describes a shade of green, or a herb plant of such a color used to flavor food.