The Futuristic French Plane Designed To Fly Without Wings

Since the dawn of man, we have gazed into the sky and yearned to fly. Even those with a minimum of aeronautical acumen know that to achieve flight, you need wings to generate lift to get a plane off the ground.

And what do planes need for that? Long runways. Runways are, by their very nature, problematic as they take up enormous swaths of land and are costly to build and maintain. Military runways, in particular, are targeted first in a war, the Smithsonian Magazine notes, because if you take out an enemy's runways, you've effectively eliminated its air force.

During the 1950s, aircraft engineers started thinking outside the box. If planes had more power, they might not need runaways at all. Thus began a wave of experimentation with early forms of Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft known as "tail-sitters," that, if proven successful, would basically do away with the need for runaways entirely since they could take off from virtually anywhere, per Mustard.

Acclaimed French aircraft engine builder SNECMA (Société Nationale d'Études et Construction de Moteurs d'Aviation, now Safran Aircraft Engines), using designs from Austrian engineer Helmut von Zborowski, began building a prototype plane that didn't use typical delta-shaped wings. In fact, the C.450 Coléoptère (the French word for "beetle") didn't have wings at all, according to Smithsonian Magazine). To paraphrase Mel Brooks ("Blazing Saddles"), who paraphrased John Huston ("The Treasure of the Sierra Madre") — "Wings? We don't need no stinking wings."

Tail-sitters are exactly what you imagine them to be — planes standing upright on their tales.