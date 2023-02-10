3 Ways To Maximize Fuel Efficiency For Your Motorcycle

Motorcyclists are constantly looking for ways to improve their rides. From accessories to technical improvements in the complex machinery itself, bikers can't get enough of the tinkering that's inherent to motorcycle ownership. One important feature that many owners spend an exorbitant amount of time thinking about and working to improve is the fuel efficiency of their chopper.

The average motorcycle has a fuel efficiency rating of roughly 44 MPG, according to the US Department of Energy. This almost doubles the total range per gallon of a typical car. With a smaller gas tank, filling up is cheap and cheerful, with a tank lasting an astonishing length of time for most riders. Even still, it's worth considering ways to improve upon these already great metrics. In cars and motorcycles alike, there are some things that a driver can do to yield the best possible gas mileage rating. For one thing, the weight of the vehicle can play a direct role in the energy efficiency of the automobile. Therefore, many car owners will try to keep their vehicles as light as possible rather than lugging around extra gear that isn't always needed.

Similarly, motorcyclists often busy themselves with weight comparisons when choosing a new bike to purchase. You're also likely to get better fuel efficiency with a higher grade of fuel, but this comes at a cost increase that must be factored in. Aside from these basic approaches, motorcycle owners have a plethora of unique ways to improve their fuel efficiency that won't come standard for car drivers.