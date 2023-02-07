Today's Wordle Answer #598 - February 7, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you're struggling with unraveling today's Wordle mystery, we have some hints that could help you turn your tiles green in no time. The word of the day is in common usage, and even though it contains a repeated letter, it's still such a familiar thing that a few clues should set off the light bulb for you. If you've already used up some of your attempts, you might not want to take chances with the rest. In that case, you can skip to the second section for a full reveal of the solution word, no teasers.

The word of the day is a noun that describes a fruit that could be red, green, or both colors. It's a doctor-repellent and the name of one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers. You get one in your eye when you're really fond of someone or something, and New York is a big one. A bad one is a figurative term for a shady person, and it prompted Isaac Newton's discovery of the law of universal gravitation.

If you're still unsure, the following hints should seal the deal. The word you're looking for has two vowels, A and E, as its first and last letters respectively. We won't disclose the repeated letter for the sake of players who like to work for their win, but it's in the second and third position of the answer word.