The Last Blockbuster Store Teases New Super Bowl Ad You Can Only See On VHS

Once the primary destination for movie rentals everywhere, Blockbuster plummeted from relevancy with the rise of stiff competition from new-age competitors like Netflix and RedBox. Upon Dish's acquisition, which still owns the brand today, it attempted to compete with its own mail-in rental service and even a fledgling streaming arm early on, but ultimately, it couldn't keep the return box flowing enough to keep the lights on.

But, did you know that you can still find a Blockbuster store somewhere on this sacred land we call Earth? Believe it or not, the brand is still operational in some capacity — there's a store still chugging along in a little corner of the podunk town of Bend, Oregon.

Privately owned by long-time franchisee Ken Tisher (per Thrillist), the store is a nostalgic vestige of the privately owned franchises that were allowed to remain open following Blockbuster's eventual dissolvement and liquidation. All of the others shuttered by 2019's end after it was clear that streaming would take over the home theater world.

Apparently, it is trying everything possible to keep the name relevant, including the airing of a Super Bowl ad. Is Blockbuster on the way back?