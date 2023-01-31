This App Turns Your iPhone Into A Fan. Here's How

The creatively titled "Blower" app claims to provide a way for you to use your iPhone to blow out candles. It does this without making any actual physical changes to your iPhone, and the app itself is pretty tiny at 87.6 MB. Blower isn't free, but it is priced at a relatively low $1.99 and works on the iPhone, iPod, and iPad. If you're an Android user wondering why the iPhone crowd seems to be having all the fun, don't worry. Similar apps are available and some of them cost just $0.49. Reviews for the Android versions are mixed though, so you may have to take advantage of the Play Store's refund policy if your phone isn't blowing out any candles.

It contains a small animated fan that spins with the touch of a finger, and whirls away alongside the noise the app makes when you hit the "on/off" button. According to the meter on the app, the fan goes up to 40,000 RPM. This is apparently enough to extinguish a small candle, like the one you'll find on a birthday cake. Bigger flames may prove more of an issue for the app's animated fan.

Why would you want the Blower app? Well, there is no practical use to it. There aren't many situations where you really need to take out a small candle but your lungs or fingers aren't available. But it is an interesting enough party trick, and a sound recognition function means you can use it to remotely blow out a candle if you're virtually attending a birthday party or something.