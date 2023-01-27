Today's Wordle Answer #587 - January 27, 2023 Solution And Hints

Like yesterday's Wordle answer, today's Wordle solution contains a repeated letter — and if you're a regular player, you'll know that such words can furrow your eyebrows. Thankfully, that's not all bad, because the answer word you're solving for is an emotion that can do the same.

It's a feeling of anxiety because of uncertainty, but we'll dissolve all your doubt about solving today's puzzle with some clues that should point you toward the answer. If you'd rather not do the head-scratching (and brow furrowing), you can skip to the second section where we reveal the solution word, no teasers.

The winning word only has one vowel, "O," as its third letter, and the repeated letter we mentioned above is a consonant in the third and fourth tiles. Apart from being a noun for anxiety or fear, the word also functions as a verb that describes the act of touching or disturbing something persistently. If you were constantly pulling or tugging at something (your lip, for example) with your teeth, this word would also be an accurate description of that action.