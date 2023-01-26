Today's Wordle Answer #586 - January 26, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still unsure? The solution you seek is "beefy." It's a derivative of the word "beef," which is a colloquial term for human muscles, apart from being the description of the meat gotten from cattle. The word beef is from Old French "buef" or Modern French "boeuf," which means beef or ox hide, itself from Latin "bovem," meaning ox or cow, the same word from which "bovine" is derived (via Etymonline).

Since we were on the topic, we went digging for some tidbits about beef, and Kansas Farm Food Connection has just what we needed. It turns out that cattle have panoramic vision — they can see about 330° around them. Contrary to popular belief, bulls can't actually see the color red. In bullfighting, the bulls respond more to the movement of the flag than to its color. Also, cattle have about two and a half times more tastebuds than humans — about 25,000, while we have 10,000. Too bad they can't enjoy all the food varieties we do.

We hope you found this article in time to solve today's Wordle before you ran out of guesses and that you're enjoying the resulting knowledge that each answer affords. This is the kind of random information that might come in handy at a trivia someday. If that's your kind of jam, here are some more games like Wordle with similar benefits.