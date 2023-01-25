How To Use The Hidden Web Browser On Your Nintendo Switch

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you've likely noticed that it doesn't have a web browser app. The system does have a browser that opens when you need to, for example, sign into your PayPal account, however. It's baffling why Nintendo chose to hide this browser considering it offers several non-gaming apps on the eShop, including YouTube and Hulu. The Switch is, at its core, a touchscreen tablet, so it seems logical that it would provide access to the web.

While Nintendo didn't make it easy, you can access the hidden browser on the Switch. It's not a great experience. It would be easier and faster to browse the web on your phone or tablet, not to mention you'd likely get a better browsing experience overall. However, if you don't have access to any other device or you simply want to be able to browse the web on your TV while lying on the sofa, the Switch's hidden web browser is at least a nice backup option for getting online.

Regardless of your reasons, it's important to note that Nintendo doesn't make the app available to use directly and that it doesn't condone accessing the browser. You'll need to change some system settings to get the app up and running, and that could result in other unwanted changes to the console and the user experience. In that event, you'd need to reverse the steps to undo the changes.