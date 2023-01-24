US Justice Department Sues Google Over Alleged Advertising Tech Monopoly

Another lawsuit has been filed against tech giant Google for alleged abuse of power in online advertising, according to a court brief filed in federal court on January 24. The suit — in which eight states are co-plaintiffs including California, Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Tennessee — is the fifth filed by the United States against the company since 2020, reports The New York Times.

The accusations against Google say that it seized an unfair monopoly over the realm of digital advertising — claims that a Google spokesman refuted in the NYT article by stating that Google was merely a player in "the highly competitive advertising technology sector." According to the lawsuit, the tech giant was quick to buy up the important tools needed for ad development and delivery, such as its 2007 purchase of the ad developer DoubleClick. Advertising technology makes Google tens of billions every year, the Times reports, with its alleged monopoly practices clearing the path for unfettered profits. Efforts to bring fairness back to the playing field by enforcing negotiations between advertisement publishers and Google have so far failed to gain traction in Congress.