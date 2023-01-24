Google Will No Longer Protect Political Emails From Gmail Spam Filters

Google has just decided to end a pilot program that perhaps may have given political campaigns an edge — as long as they signed up to be part of it. The pilot, which started in 2022, was Google's response to a complaint filed by the Republican National Committee. While it doesn't seem that the RNC has changed its mind on the problem, Google has still decided to sunset the program — and for regular users, it might be for the best.

Everything started when the RNC filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. The complaint claimed that Google was filtering out some of the emails sent out by the RNC due to its political affiliation. These complaints might stem from the party's online fundraising efforts, which proved to be relatively disappointing in the summer of 2022. To back up the claim, GOP cited a study from North Carolina State University that stated that 77 percent of right-leaning political emails were sent straight to spam in Gmail, while only 10 percent of left-leaning emails received that same treatment.

Unsurprisingly, Google doesn't agree with this portrayal of the situation. As quoted by The Washington Post, Google said: "The RNC is wrong. Gmail's spam filtering policies apply equally to emails from all senders, whether they are politically affiliated or not. [...] Indeed, effective spam filtering is a key feature of Gmail, and one of the main reasons why Gmail is so popular."