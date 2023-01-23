Today's Wordle Answer #582 - January 23, 2023 Solution And Hints

Last week's Wordle answers featured quite a few obscure words, but we're starting this week on a different note. The word of the day is not an uncommon one, but it might still be difficult to guess because the letter combination isn't very conventional. It contains a repeated vowel – E – as its first and last letter, and there's yet another vowel in the mix, as the third letter.

The word is ironically descriptive of your plight with today's Wordle puzzle — it's what the answer is doing to you. In most contexts, it is used as a verb that means to avoid or escape from something, especially when the avoidance is done with intention and skill. It can also be used to describe those irritating times when a word is on the tip of your tongue but is just out of your memory's grasp.

Our mystery word rhymes with chewed, and if you added the letter D before the first letter, you'd have a new verb that describes the act of deceiving or misleading someone. We'll do the opposite — if you're still unsure of the answer, we'll break it to you plain and easy in the next section.