Today's Wordle Answer #581- January 21, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you've made it to this point and the light bulb still hasn't gone off, don't worry. You're solving this puzzle regardless. The word you're looking for is "blurb." A blurb is a flamboyant self-praise that acts as a sales pitch for the material it's promoting. It's typically shorter than a synopsis, and its primary purpose isn't to outline the plot but to inspire curiosity and ultimately trigger a decision to purchase. It could be a selection of quotes from the work, high praise from peers of the owner, or claims about the relevance or value of the work.

The origin of the word "blurb" is quite intriguing — it was first used in 1907 by American humorist Frank Gelett Burgess at a dinner for the American Booksellers' Association. It was a tradition for guest authors to present souvenir copies of their latest books, and Burgess, true to his comic nature, presented a mock jacket of his then newest work, "Are You A Bromide?" taking a crack at other publishers for self-endorsing their material.

Etymonline references Publisher's Weekly documentation of the event, quoting Burgess as saying: "To 'blurb' is to make a sound like a publisher. The blurb was invented by Frank A. Munsey when he wrote on the front of his magazine in red ink 'I consider this number of Munsey's the hottest pie that ever came out of my bakery." It's uncertain how true the account is, since most etymology sources credit Burgess himself for the term.

