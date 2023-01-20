Two Things You Should Do To Avoid The WhatsApp Account Hack

Hackers are constantly coming up with creative ways to gain access to your personal information, and it can be easy for them do that if proper precautions aren't in place. As wonderful as WhatsApp is for freely communicating with loved ones around the world, it's one of the most commonly targeted platforms due to its widespread use.

One of the newest WhatsApp flaws allows an attacker to take control over your account, even if you don't engage with the prompts that spawn from their attempts. The attacker simply requests a pin code via text message.

Normally, you simply wouldn't share the pin code with anyone, seemingly thwarting this type of elementary phishing method. But according to security researcher Zuk Avraham on Twitter, there's still a way a hacker can attain the pin number in question, even if you never interact with them. It's worth catching up on the details below, as he also explains how to combat this.