Today's Wordle Answer #578 - January 18, 2023 Solution And Hints
Wordle players are a bit polarized today about whether the solution to puzzle #578 is a common word everyone knows or a word so rare and unusual that many people haven't even heard it before. Regardless of which group you're in, figuring out the answer may be tricky if you don't choose the right starter guess — luckily, we have a guide on how to select the best words for a quick win.
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle refers to a type of leafy green that can be eaten raw when the leaves are young and freshly plucked, though their flavor is distinctly bitter, spurring conspiracy theories that no one actually likes this particular plant. If you can't stand the bitter taste but insist on eating green things for the 'gram, you likely cook this particular leafy green to make it more palatable. Though the Wordle puzzle's solution is only one word, the answer is often joined by the word Swiss in both the supermarket and casual conversation.
A bitter leafy green that tastes as bad as medicine
Today's solution has only one vowel, but if you manage to hit the right combination of letters with your first or second guess, there's a good chance you'll figure it out quickly — assuming you've heard this word before, otherwise, you may not even realize it's an option to guess. The first letter is C, and the word rhymes with hard. If you need a better hint, hard is not only a word that rhymes with the answer, but it's also part of the solution.
Are you feeling more confused than ever? The solution to Wordle #578 on January 18, 2023, is chard. The plant is a type of beet, which explains the bright purple stalks; it tastes horribly bitter when raw, but isn't too terrible when blanched. According to Eytmonline, the word originates from France where it was once compared to a thistle, though it has also historically been known as a plant similar to artichoke — though, of course, it's distinctly different. With that out of the way, are you looking for another game to keep you tied over until tomorrow? Check out these puzzle titles!