Today's Wordle Answer #578 - January 18, 2023 Solution And Hints

Wordle players are a bit polarized today about whether the solution to puzzle #578 is a common word everyone knows or a word so rare and unusual that many people haven't even heard it before. Regardless of which group you're in, figuring out the answer may be tricky if you don't choose the right starter guess — luckily, we have a guide on how to select the best words for a quick win.

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle refers to a type of leafy green that can be eaten raw when the leaves are young and freshly plucked, though their flavor is distinctly bitter, spurring conspiracy theories that no one actually likes this particular plant. If you can't stand the bitter taste but insist on eating green things for the 'gram, you likely cook this particular leafy green to make it more palatable. Though the Wordle puzzle's solution is only one word, the answer is often joined by the word Swiss in both the supermarket and casual conversation.