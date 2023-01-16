How To Update Your Nintendo Switch Controllers

You probably update your Nintendo Switch whenever the prompt for a new system update appears, but what about the controllers? Switch controllers come in two varieties — Joy-Con and Pro Controller — and both need to be updated periodically. Failure to keep the controllers updated may result in issues during gameplay, poor connectivity, or entirely new bugs introduced by an older software patch. Nintendo doesn't notify you of controller updates, so it's worth checking from time to time.

As expected, Nintendo made the controller update process as simple as installing software updates on the console itself — though it may be a tad buggy at times. Further simplifying the process is that both the Joy-Cons (the small, colorful gamepads) and the Pro Controller are updated using the same method despite their very different designs. Nintendo notes, however, that your Switch must be running the system menu 4.0 or newer for the controller firmware update option to be available.