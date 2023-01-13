How To Shoot Cinematic Videos On The Google Pixel 7 Pro

Unlike the iPhone, which offers essentially the same iOS experience across all models, Android is a highly customizable platform that can — in the most extreme cases — appear like an entirely different operating system between devices. This customizability is the big reason the mobile platform remains so popular, but it also means that manufacturers have a lot of freedom to decide which features are included on their smartphones — and which are left out.

Unfortunately, for this reason, not all Android phones feature a Cinematic Mode. There is, however, some good news. The setting exists at the software level, meaning it is dependent upon the particular camera app packaged with the Pixel 7 Pro, rather than the hardware. This means there are many third-party camera apps available through the Google Play Store that may offer a similar cinema-like video recording experience, and you can download those apps on your own handset even if it isn't a Pixel model. For example, something like ProCam X may offer more camera control features than what you currently have access to.

As well, some other Android phones may feature a setting that applies an effect similar to Google's Cinematic Mode, but it may be listed under a different name and perhaps even marketed for different shooting scenarios. For example, your phone's stock camera app (the one that was already installed on the device when you bought it) may have something like a bokeh or portrait video recording mode that similarly locks onto one subject while blurring the background.