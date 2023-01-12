Latest PS5 System Software Update Adds DualSense Edge Support Ahead Of Launch

The latest generation of gaming consoles — the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series family, and the Nintendo Switch — not only introduced us to ray tracing, but also changed the way we interact with our gaming systems, and the games we play on them.

The Switch, although the oldest and least powerful of the lot, gave us a versatile handheld with unique detachable controllers and unrivaled on-the-go multiplayer capabilities. The improved ergonomics and added shortcuts on the Xbox Series X and S support the ever-growing popularity of streaming as a hobby (via SVG). Finally, the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller brought arguably the most visceral haptic feedback on a console to date.

All of the consoles in the current crop have received an updated, higher-tier controller since launch: the Switch has the Pro controller, and Xbox has the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, both of which add extra features and customization. Until now, the PS5 was the only outlier without a premium controller option. We've known for a while, though, that the DualSense Edge was coming — and we even have a confirmed release date and feature list.