Latest PS5 System Software Update Adds DualSense Edge Support Ahead Of Launch
The latest generation of gaming consoles — the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series family, and the Nintendo Switch — not only introduced us to ray tracing, but also changed the way we interact with our gaming systems, and the games we play on them.
The Switch, although the oldest and least powerful of the lot, gave us a versatile handheld with unique detachable controllers and unrivaled on-the-go multiplayer capabilities. The improved ergonomics and added shortcuts on the Xbox Series X and S support the ever-growing popularity of streaming as a hobby (via SVG). Finally, the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller brought arguably the most visceral haptic feedback on a console to date.
All of the consoles in the current crop have received an updated, higher-tier controller since launch: the Switch has the Pro controller, and Xbox has the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, both of which add extra features and customization. Until now, the PS5 was the only outlier without a premium controller option. We've known for a while, though, that the DualSense Edge was coming — and we even have a confirmed release date and feature list.
The launch of the DualSense Edge is imminent
The DualSense Edge will begin shipping preorders on January 26, 2023, and is set to feature a number of improvements over the regular DualSense controller that shipped with the PlayStation 5. According to software update version 22.02-06.50.00 for the PlayStation 5, released on January 12, 2023, Sony is adding support for the DualSense Edge to prepare consoles for the imminent release of the upgraded controller.
You can think of the DualSense Edge as a "pro" PS5 controller. For starters, the DualSense Edge lets users customize their gaming experience with swappable back button surfaces and tops for the thumbsticks, as well as button remapping and adjustable trigger throw. The DualSense Edge controller also features a locking USB Type-C connector, which makes it much more user-friendly for longer gaming sessions.
Further customization comes in the form of custom profiles, which save your remapped keys, stick sensitivity, and vibration settings, allowing you to dial in your settings and preferences for each game genre, and switch between each of them on the fly.
The DualSense Edge controller also features a number of adjustments to the materials and ergonomics to make it more comfortable for longer gaming sessions — and to give you a better sense of control. The new controller will be available for $199.99 on January 26, 2023.