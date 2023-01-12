Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Review: Recycled And Refreshing

As consumers in a well-developed capitalist society, we are generally blessed with choices. We wake up and can select from any number of coffee shops to start us through the day. We open our closet to find a variety of clothing from scores of stores and online vendors. We have hundreds of entertainment choices at our fingertips.

But when we sit down and get to work, most of us have but one significant choice in computing — Windows or Mac. While the processors, memory, storage, and displays beneath the metaphorical hood of our devices may vary, our selection of operating system is often dictated by our chosen industry and the device itself has a minimal impact on how we get our work done.

That doesn't mean, however, that our choice doesn't matter. We choose a machine for any number of reasons — style, performance, and price are but three. Lenovo, with their latest ThinkPad Z16, gives users another thing to consider: environmental responsibility. Lenovo provided us with this laptop for the purpose of this review.