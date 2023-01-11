Jeff Beck Had A Stunning Car Collection Featuring Some Classic Ford Coupes

Renowned British rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78, according to a brief statement shared across his social media accounts (via Twitter). Beck was one of the few musicians who could boast the title "legendary," having kicked off his popularity during his time with The Yardbirds before moving on to the Jeff Beck Group and, later on, Beck, Bogert & Appice (via JeffBeck.com).

According to the statement, which cites Beck's family as the source of the information, the guitarist died on January 10 from bacterial meningitis. In addition to such notable career highlights as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as part of a group and as a solo artist, Beck also amassed quite an impressive collection of cars over the decades. In fact, according to a conversation he had with GQ Magazine, Beck was fond of getting under the hood and doing some of the work on these machines himself.