Porsche's New 911 Dakar Wraps Are A Throwback To Rally Legends Of The 1970s
The Porsche 911 Dakar, released last year, is a $220,000 rolling tribute to Porsche's historic runs in the Dakar Rally in decades past. However, it's more than just a lifted 911 with some nostalgic stickers. It's a serious off-road machine with a twin-turbo flat-six that produces 473 horsepower (via Porsche). In addition to the classic Porsche powerplant, it has a litany of off-road focused upgrades that take it leagues further than a 911 that fell into an off-road parts catalog. Lamborghini even took notice of the 911 Dakar and released the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, a Huracan with a few off-road tricks and features of its own.
With the Dakar name comes an entire history of off-road races the brand has participated in. In a move to remember the brand's roots, Porsche has released a series of wraps custom-made for the 911 Dakar that fans of the marque and motorsports historians will likely be very familiar with.
Tributes to Porsche's historic rally efforts
Porsche has unveiled three distinct wrap schemes that each pay homage to a specific race Porsche participated in prior to the brand's overall win at the 1984 Dakar Rally (via Porsche).
The first wrap, titled Rallye 1971 commemorates Porsche's fifth-place effort in the 5,000km (3,106 mile) East African Rally. The wrap mimics the livery of the 911 S that took part in the race. According to Porsche, it's priced at €4,165 ($4,480).
Rallye 1974 is styled after the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, piloted by Björn Waldegård and Hans Thorszelius, that won second place in the five-day rally. It is also priced at €4,165 ($4,480).
Last but perhaps the most iconic is the Martini Racing Team livery-inspired Rally 1978 wrap. This wrap features a tribute to the #14 Porsche 911 SC Group 4 car that carried Vic Preston Jr. and John Lyall to second place. It costs €5,950 ($6,400).
According to a press release from Porsche, the wraps can be ordered through Porsche.