Porsche's New 911 Dakar Wraps Are A Throwback To Rally Legends Of The 1970s

Porsche has unveiled three distinct wrap schemes that each pay homage to a specific race Porsche participated in prior to the brand's overall win at the 1984 Dakar Rally (via Porsche).

The first wrap, titled Rallye 1971 commemorates Porsche's fifth-place effort in the 5,000km (3,106 mile) East African Rally. The wrap mimics the livery of the 911 S that took part in the race. According to Porsche, it's priced at €4,165 ($4,480).

Rallye 1974 is styled after the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, piloted by Björn Waldegård and Hans Thorszelius, that won second place in the five-day rally. It is also priced at €4,165 ($4,480).

Last but perhaps the most iconic is the Martini Racing Team livery-inspired Rally 1978 wrap. This wrap features a tribute to the #14 Porsche 911 SC Group 4 car that carried Vic Preston Jr. and John Lyall to second place. It costs €5,950 ($6,400).

According to a press release from Porsche, the wraps can be ordered through Porsche.