This New Drone Device Uses WiFi To See Through Walls

The increasingly widespread use of drones has posed many thorny questions pertaining to security, privacy, and the ownership of data over the last several years. For every inarguable good drones have delivered to the world, it seems like a new security concern or technological limitation has arisen in response.

The University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, has definitely sped up the "brilliant new idea, tricky new problem" process for drones. Through an application charmingly called "Wi-Peek," a team of robotics experts at Waterloo have successfully taught a drone to hop on local WiFi and use it to see through walls.

To state the obvious, a drone capable of seeing through solid objects using only the ambient network signals available in a given area is an exciting advancement in drone and imaging technology. To state the equally obvious, there are going to be some issues when we all start using drones that can look inside each other's houses.