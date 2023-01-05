Today's Wordle Answer #565 - January 5, 2022 Solution And Hints

If WordleBot's recommended starter word, slate, is your go-to first guess in Wordle, then today's puzzle might be a piece of cake for you. But since you're here, chances are you're struggling, and we're here to help. As usual, we'll share hints that can guide you to the answer on your own, and reveal the full answer in the second section for those who prefer to cut straight to the chase.

The word of the day contains a repeated vowel, E, as its third and fourth letters. It's an adjective that describes something as smooth and glossy. A few examples of things that are likely to take this adjective: hair, a smartphone, and a car. If a person is described as [solution word], they appear well-to-do and well-groomed. If you replaced the last letter of the mystery word with P, you'd have the name of the inactive activity that many living things, usually accompanied by closed eyes and a dormant body.