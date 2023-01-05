Today's Wordle Answer #565 - January 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
If WordleBot's recommended starter word, slate, is your go-to first guess in Wordle, then today's puzzle might be a piece of cake for you. But since you're here, chances are you're struggling, and we're here to help. As usual, we'll share hints that can guide you to the answer on your own, and reveal the full answer in the second section for those who prefer to cut straight to the chase.
The word of the day contains a repeated vowel, E, as its third and fourth letters. It's an adjective that describes something as smooth and glossy. A few examples of things that are likely to take this adjective: hair, a smartphone, and a car. If a person is described as [solution word], they appear well-to-do and well-groomed. If you replaced the last letter of the mystery word with P, you'd have the name of the inactive activity that many living things, usually accompanied by closed eyes and a dormant body.
The answer rhymes with chic
If you're still unsure, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle is sleek. Something or someone is sleek if they're graceful, elegant, or poised. You could also describe someone as sleek if they're a smooth talker. The word is a variant of Middle English "slike," which means smooth (via Etymonline). Its earliest usage was as a description of healthy-looking animal hair — for example, Shakespeare's use of the word in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" when the character Bottom was describing his donkey's hair.
We cracked the code in five tries today, digging for the answer with our starting word share, followed by the words sieve, steel, and sleep. WordleBot only needed two tries because its usual opening guess, slate, contains three of the answer word's five letters. We hope you find this article soon enough to do better than we did, and if you're itching for more puzzle action, here are more games like Wordle to keep you busy.