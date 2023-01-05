Razer's 'Project Carol' Gaming Chair Concept Sports Surround Sound And Haptics In Its Headrest

New product announcements at CES are always exciting. You can expect to buy many of the products shown off within the year, but some companies use the show as an opportunity to unveil new concepts they're working on. These concepts don't always pan out, especially if the public reception is lukewarm, but we think Razer might have something pretty cool on its hands for 2023.

Razer hit the scene at CES with a new concept that it's calling "Project Carol." This audio-enabled headrest is adaptable to any gaming chair and offers wireless transmission of all your game sounds in a delightfully immersive way.

It's using near-field surround sound, which aims to wrap your immediate surroundings with rich audio. The benefit there is you'll be able to hear more fine detail from your games as opposed to a loud speaker system where nuanced sound effects and audio cues can be drowned out by heavy bass, losing detail as sounds bounce from wall to wall.