Goat Simulator 3 Review: An Even Better Fever Dream Than The First

In very short terms, "Goat Sim" is not a hard game. The first one wasn't, this one isn't, and a test of skill never seems to have been the goal of the franchise. Performative try-hards need not inquire, but the goofiness of this game's mechanics and design are bound to leave casual players in stitches, I think. Never having been one to pop a blood vessel at a video game myself — even the most stressful scenarios haven't elicited more than a huffy, normal-volumed "aw man, come on" — the challenges, defined as such very liberally, in "Goat Sim" were mellow and amusing. Your order of gameplay will vastly change the environment of those challenges, though, and you'll never know there is regret in completing one quest before the other until it's too late.

To give an example, one of the quests on the island tasks you with gathering up a bunch of nearby pink-colored moving boxes and returning them to a garage. Sounds easy, and borderline boring, but if you so happen to stumble across a stage of performing ballerinas first, your quest there will prompt you to head-butt the dancers and "help" them spin faster.

What could go wrong? I completed the ballerina quest first — and those poor, unsuspecting ballerinas were knocked into a tornado-inducing pirouette. That tornado remains on the map, and every time it passes near the house with the moving quest, a handful of boxes are flung in the air and sprinkled back around the map.

And, yes, if your goat gets too close, it'll be ejected skyward, too, as my airborne natural disaster victim locked in a death spiral here can attest.

If you play "Goat Simulator 3" for hours at a time, the game can start to feel a bit aimless. There are the quests and the overall goal of achieving the "New Goat Order," but I did not feel a strong gravity to the main narrative, and it only took a few dozen times of me knocking the daylights out of an old lady blasting me with her bazooka to get bored of that. But this level of idiotic weirdness is delightfully amusing in small doses. That's why this game is the perfect option to have on hand when you're feeling burnt out from other, more demanding titles.