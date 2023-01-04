Today's Wordle Answer #564 - January 4, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's answer is something you'd figuratively peel back while solving each Wordle puzzle. If you're familiar with poultry farming, you'd know the word as the name of the "golden hen," the money makers. It took us all six attempts to solve for the answer, even though we already had three green tiles on the third try. To give you a head-start, we'll supply clues that'll hopefully help you finish faster than we did. If you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip to the second section where we do a full reveal of the answer, no teasers.

The word you're looking for is a noun, but it can also double as a verb depending on context. It has two vowels, "A" and "E," as its second and fourth letters, respectively. There are no repeating letters, and it's a near-rhyme with the word "surveyor." The word describes a stratum of something under or above which there's another — onions have a lot of these, and so do people.

If you replaced the third letter of the answer word with "G," you'd have the name of the kind of beer that's most widely consumed in the world. You could also swap the third letter of the answer word with "S" to get the name of a machine that emits intense, monochromatic light beams. If you added the "S" to the beginning of the word, you'd get the slang term for an Instagram "baddie."