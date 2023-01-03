8 Best Uses For Old Computer Mice

Of course, not every project is so complicated. The simplest form of hardware hacking might be taking something apart, then putting it back together again in a slightly more useful or interesting form. There's nothing experimental or necessarily useful going on here... you're just building a new mouse using the inner workings of an old mouse.

Scores of such projects have been documented online, with mouse innards shoved into everything from Tic Tac containers to Nintendo controllers. And, since time is a flat circle, some have inadvertently rebuilt the original computer mouse. In a 2020 tribute to mouse co-inventor William English, Hackaday writer Kristina Panos referred to the original mouse as a "pinewood derby car of an input device," which perfectly describes more recent, more elegant, and less inventive efforts in making a mouse less ergonomic and more aesthetically pleasing.

But you can also go the other way and invest a lot of time and money in modding a $13 Bluetooth mouse into an exceptional gaming device (via Tyler Richard's hackaday.io project). This is major surgery, installing a new PCB and a PixArt PWM3389 sensor, which was also used in the Logitech G Pro and the Razer Basilisk. The bill of materials is some 40 items long, and while most items are well under $1, a few are around $10, and many come packaged only in multiples. This only makes sense if your goal here isn't to save money but to build a customized device while presumably learning how to customize it even more for your own needs.

Richard, the project's creator, aimed to improve on his store-bought Logitech MX Master 3. The custom mouse is more responsive, has seven customizable buttons, and has a bunch of tricks up its sleeve.