Today's Wordle Answer #562 - January 2, 2023 Solution And Hints

The first Wordle puzzle aligning with 2023's first weekday is quite a versatile one. The solution defines the act of avoiding something by going around it. Dodging or circumnavigating also come to mind when this word comes up. Interestingly, in its noun form, the answer also refers to a garment — not just any garment, but one of the first and oldest garments that mankind started wearing, originally fashioning it out of animal pelts or fleece.

If you've seen the acclaimed animated action horror "Primal," well, that's the only garment worn by the gibberish-speaking Neanderthal protagonist fans know as Spear. As the clock moved from pre-historic times to the majestic Egyptian civilization, it became a garment made out of linen with intricate patterns adorning it. The form changed, and so did the styling, but this piece of outfit — worn by both men and women — passed on from different civilizations and across the Middle Ages, all the way into the modern era. Here's another hint: the word has only a single vowel, an "I" right in the middle.