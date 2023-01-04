Citizen's New Smartwatch Taps NASA Tech To Give You Astronaut Alertness

Citizen has a new smartwatch in its CZ Smart line, the CZ Smart PQ, which borrows research cooked up in NASA labs. Slated for release in March 2023 for the U.S. market, the latest Citizen offering comes in two styles, Casual and Sport, measuring 41m and 44mm. The company is claiming over 24 hours of battery on a single charge. It includes a round 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. Powering the smartwatch is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4100+ SoC, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB storage.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, the Citizen CS Smart PQ smartwatch is also capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation levels. The watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Buyers can pick between silicone and metal bracelet straps for the Sport style, while Casual can be paired with a link bracelet, mesh bracelet, or silicone straps. Pricing starts at $375 for the Sport style, while Casual will set you back by at least $350.

The biggest draw of the Citizen CZ Smart PQ is the alertness monitoring system at its heart, developed using research from NASA and backed by IBM's Watson Studio data science platform. Integrated within the proprietary CZ Smart YouQ application, the idea behind the system is to help users "understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness."