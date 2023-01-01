Today's Wordle Answer #561 - January 1, 2023 Solution And Hints
The first Wordle for 2022 might take you by surprise, and not necessarily the good kind. It represents an emotion that is associated with complaining about something or an unfortunate instance. Digging a bit into the etymological roots of Worlde #561 (January 1, 2023 edition), the word traces its origins back to the Proto-Germanic term "hwinison," the Old High Germanic word "winison," and the Old Norse onomatopoeia that is "hvina."
If you are looking for rhyme-based hints, try some one-syllable words like fine, dine, shrine. The word in question starts with a consonsant, and has two non-repeating vowels, separated by the letter 'n.'
Interestingly, the word we're chasing today is also the name of a film directed by Saheer Abbas, written by Amalnath, and starring Indian-origin actress Anumol K. Manoharan. According to data from Forebears, it is the 3,185,033rd most common last name in the world, and seen most prevalently in the United States.
Don't complain, instead, train!
The answer to 2023's first Wordle puzzle is "whine." In its verb form, Cambridge defines it as the act of making a "long, high, and sad" sound, usually done as an indication of complaint or disapproval. Then noun form is used to describe an unpleasant sound or voice with a high pitch. The act of whining occurs when someone complaints incessantly, to the dipleasure of others.
It's popular among strong female literary contributors. Legendary writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou one commented on the act, suggesting it's a movement toward defeat. "Don't let the incidents which take place in life bring you low. And certainly don't whine. You can be brought low, that's fine, but don't be reduced by them. Just say, 'That's life,'" she noted.
Reba McEntire, who is also known as the "Queen of Country," is quoted as saying: "'Thou shalt not whine' should be the eleventh commandment." Famous writer Joan Didion also wrote: "Do not whine... Do not complain. Work harder. Spend more time alone."