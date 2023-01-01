Today's Wordle Answer #561 - January 1, 2023 Solution And Hints

The first Wordle for 2022 might take you by surprise, and not necessarily the good kind. It represents an emotion that is associated with complaining about something or an unfortunate instance. Digging a bit into the etymological roots of Worlde #561 (January 1, 2023 edition), the word traces its origins back to the Proto-Germanic term "hwinison," the Old High Germanic word "winison," and the Old Norse onomatopoeia that is "hvina."

If you are looking for rhyme-based hints, try some one-syllable words like fine, dine, shrine. The word in question starts with a consonsant, and has two non-repeating vowels, separated by the letter 'n.'

Interestingly, the word we're chasing today is also the name of a film directed by Saheer Abbas, written by Amalnath, and starring Indian-origin actress Anumol K. Manoharan. According to data from Forebears, it is the 3,185,033rd most common last name in the world, and seen most prevalently in the United States.