Today's Wordle Answer #560 - December 31, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle's year-end puzzle ends on a rather daring note. The word you'll be hunting today defines traits like gallantry and dauntlessness. At the same time, it also personifies acts that are gutsy, or to put it more accurately for the Urban Dictionary-loving generation, ballsy or macho. However, the Wordle solution you seek is also used to describe a person with a virile and robust physique, someone engaged in hardy and brawny activities.
Getting away from riddle hints toward the alphabetical side of things. The last Wordle puzzle of 2022 features a single vowel, a semi-vowel at the end, and no repeating letters. Interestingly, it has spawned a whole IMDB list of a certain type of movies that include the likes of "Point Break," "Unforgiven," and Rambo, among others.
You can imagine the kind of characters played by Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, or Clint Eastwood, and you'll likely land at the answer. Here's some more hint. It's a conjugate word, in the same vein as the word "properly," turning a noun into an adjective.
Ending the year on a brave note
The answer to Wordle #560 (December 31, 2022 edition) is "manly." Cambridge defines it as "having the qualities that people think a man should have." It could be used as a substitute for masculine or virile from a gender-specific perspective, or qualities like bravery from a neutral standpoint.
As expected, the word is a combination of "man" and "ly." Interestingly, the word "man" is still used as a generic term for someone belonging to the human race, a trend that can be traced all the way back to the Old English of the 13th century. As for the "ly" suffix part, it finds similarities in Old Germanic, but the real root is in the Old English term "lic," which means "having qualities of, of the form or nature of."
Given the word's significance and versatility, there are a number of fun quotes out there, but this sums it up quite well: "Man is never so manly as when he feels deeply, acts boldly, and expresses himself with frankness and with fervor." It's attributed to former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, who was also a prolific writer as well as a renowned statesman with close ties to Queen Victoria herself.