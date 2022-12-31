Today's Wordle Answer #560 - December 31, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle's year-end puzzle ends on a rather daring note. The word you'll be hunting today defines traits like gallantry and dauntlessness. At the same time, it also personifies acts that are gutsy, or to put it more accurately for the Urban Dictionary-loving generation, ballsy or macho. However, the Wordle solution you seek is also used to describe a person with a virile and robust physique, someone engaged in hardy and brawny activities.

Getting away from riddle hints toward the alphabetical side of things. The last Wordle puzzle of 2022 features a single vowel, a semi-vowel at the end, and no repeating letters. Interestingly, it has spawned a whole IMDB list of a certain type of movies that include the likes of "Point Break," "Unforgiven," and Rambo, among others.

You can imagine the kind of characters played by Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, or Clint Eastwood, and you'll likely land at the answer. Here's some more hint. It's a conjugate word, in the same vein as the word "properly," turning a noun into an adjective.