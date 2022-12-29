The Incredible Car Collection Pelé Was Gifted

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82. The former forward was admitted to the hospital back in November and had been in treatment for cancer for over a year. Many people believe Pelé was the greatest player of all time. This included officials at FIFA who named him the joint player of the 20th century alongside Maradona. Pelé officially scored 643 goals for his club, Santos, though other claims put his career goals total at well over 1,000. Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation put the total at 1,283 goals across all competitions if non-competitive matches are taken into account, for example. FIFA's official estimate sits at 1,281 goals across a total of 1,366 games (via BBC).

The Brazilian is also the only player to win three World Cups, having lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970. He played a major part in Brazil's 1958 win, despite only being 17 years old at the time. The 1970 team he played a major role in is also considered by many to be the greatest international team of all time. Toward the end of his time as a player, Pelé played a short stint in the United States with the New York Cosmos. After he was done playing, he didn't leave the game behind. Pelé was a strong advocate for many causes and a regular feature at many FIFA events. Fame and success come with many perks, and Pelé received a lot of fairly expensive gifts over the years. This included a fair few cars.