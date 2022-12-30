Today's Wordle Answer #559 - December 30, 2022 Solution And Hints

'Tis the season for delicious, sugary treats. It's fine to sink your teeth into one on occasion, but if you're not careful, you may damage the bit that comprises today's Wordle answer. We're on #559 (December 29, 2022), and we'll get you started off with a couple of hints if you're having trouble.

For starters, there are two vowels and no repeating letters. The word starts with the letter "M" and rhymes with the word that describes the type of bear that would find a snowstorm an icy haven for hibernation. On its own, one of these is non-vital in your overall skeletal structure, but life can become miserable if you're missing even just one or two.

That ought to be enough clues to chew on, but if you're still gnashing your teeth in utter frustration, stop – it's not healthy. Just join us below the fold for the full answer.