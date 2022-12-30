Today's Wordle Answer #559 - December 30, 2022 Solution And Hints
'Tis the season for delicious, sugary treats. It's fine to sink your teeth into one on occasion, but if you're not careful, you may damage the bit that comprises today's Wordle answer. We're on #559 (December 29, 2022), and we'll get you started off with a couple of hints if you're having trouble.
For starters, there are two vowels and no repeating letters. The word starts with the letter "M" and rhymes with the word that describes the type of bear that would find a snowstorm an icy haven for hibernation. On its own, one of these is non-vital in your overall skeletal structure, but life can become miserable if you're missing even just one or two.
That ought to be enough clues to chew on, but if you're still gnashing your teeth in utter frustration, stop – it's not healthy. Just join us below the fold for the full answer.
Are you chomping at the bit for this answer?
In case all the toothy puns didn't make it obvious enough, we'll spoil today's Wordle for you right here – the answer is "molar." By definition, a molar is a tooth that grows in the rear of the mouth. All humans have multiple molars on both the top and bottom rows of teeth covering all four quadrants.
Unlike the front set of teeth which are made for piercing, molars are the grinders that you use to chew your food into a tasty paste before delivering it to your stomach. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, the second premolar – which would be second in any quadrant behind the outermost piercer known as the "canine" – is the second most common missing tooth, bested only by the infamous wisdom tooth.
Interestingly, the word derives from "molaris," with a root of "mola," meaning "millstone." According to EtymOnline, it traces back to the proto-indo-european root word "mele," which means to "crush" or "grind." A millstone is a grinding block that's most commonly used to grind up food and spices while preparing dishes, appropriately enough. Your tooth is a lot more sensitive than the stones used for this purpose, however, so be careful with it!