How To Factory Reset Your Steam Deck

A recent survey on Wispform determined that 94% of survey participants had purchased a Steam Deck in 2022. This Valve Corporation gaming device, released on February 25th, 2022, might be new to the scene, but it's quickly becoming popular, especially amongst Nintendo users. This is likely because this handheld possesses excellent features, has a decent battery life and solid performance, and can be connected to a monitor.

However, despite its many positives, the Steam Deck has its fair share of issues, which is unsurprising considering it's new to the market. In particular, many users have noted the device falters or breaks during emulation or tinkering.

Fortunately, if you've encountered problems with your Steam Deck, you can perform a reboot or reset to get it working again. Factory resetting your Steam Deck will fix most of the common problems, and following these instructions should be your first port of call before you resort to contacting Valve about a replacement handheld.