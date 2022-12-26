Today's Wordle Answer #555 - December 26, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle's latest puzzle is quite a saucy one that traces its roots back to a 13th century word, which refers to the act of examining or diagnosing a situation. Over the years, it has taken the meaning of punishing or penalizing someone. Soon, it came to be integrally associated with the rule of law and rules for society.
It also happens to be the surname of the actor who played the Kratos, the vengeful Greek god in the two critically-acclaimed "God of War" series games. The solution you seek for today's Wordle quiz is also the first word in a popular English phrase, which describes a situation where the same person acts as the sheriff, the jury, and the hangman.
Alright, here's a few more hints. The secret word in question starts with the letter "J" and has a pair of vowels. It also happens to the first name of a particularly gory, "dreadful" comic book character, one that was played by Sylvester Stallone.
Loaded with history and entertainment
Welp, if that last clue didn't ring a bell, then you're here for the answer. Well, the answer to Wordle #555 (December 26, 2022) is the word "judge." Let's unpack the hints in the reverse chronological order. The comic book character I'm talking about here is Judge Dredd. The original "Judge Dredd" came out in 1995.
It rhymes with the word fudge, the sweet delicacy hinted above. As for the actor who played Kratos in the "God of War" series of games, it's Christopher Judge. Now, let's jump into some etymological fun, because history is fun. Judge traces its roots to the Anglo-French word "juger," which means "to judge" or "to pass an opinion" in its verb form. The noun goes back to the mid-14th century old English word for the public officer tasked with administering law. According to Merriam-Webster, it also dates back to Hebrew for govern or rule, "used of a Hebrew tribal leader."