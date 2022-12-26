Today's Wordle Answer #555 - December 26, 2022 Solution And Hints

Wordle's latest puzzle is quite a saucy one that traces its roots back to a 13th century word, which refers to the act of examining or diagnosing a situation. Over the years, it has taken the meaning of punishing or penalizing someone. Soon, it came to be integrally associated with the rule of law and rules for society.

It also happens to be the surname of the actor who played the Kratos, the vengeful Greek god in the two critically-acclaimed "God of War" series games. The solution you seek for today's Wordle quiz is also the first word in a popular English phrase, which describes a situation where the same person acts as the sheriff, the jury, and the hangman.

Alright, here's a few more hints. The secret word in question starts with the letter "J" and has a pair of vowels. It also happens to the first name of a particularly gory, "dreadful" comic book character, one that was played by Sylvester Stallone.