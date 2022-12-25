Today's Wordle Answer #554 - December 25, 2022 Solution And Hints
The Wordle puzzle for December 25 is a bit special. It is used as a qualifier for the term "special" in modern English conversations, in a colloquial sense, that is. For starters, it has two non-repeating vowels, one at the beginning and one at the end. Interestingly, it is also used as a word-forming element to explain something that is beyond the scope of what is being discussed. It's
"more." Notably, it is derived from classical Latin, but it is used in French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and German with similar form and meaning.
Starting with the letter "E," the more popular usage of the word we're hunting today describes something that is not really crucial, but exists merely as an add-on. It is used both as a noun as well as an adjective. For cricket fans, it means the runs scored in a non-traditional fashion, like if the bowler delivers a wide or no-ball, or the batsman makes contact with the ball with any other item except the bat.
Quite a versatile puzzler
If you've reached this point in the article, you're clearly intrigued, but haven't been able to crack the puzzle.
Well, the answer to Wordle's edition #554 (December 25, 2022) is "extra." Cambridge online dictionary defines it as anything that is "added to what is normal" or something "that is too extreme and not suitable" on a day-today basis." It is also used as a prefix for qualifying something outside normal scope, such as extra-judicial, extra-curricular, and more.
The easiest, and most widely used definition of extra is "bonus." When deployed as a noun, it is used to describe actors that play a second fiddle to the main character. An extra in film TV show is a non-significant role, often non-spoken in nature, and the person only serves to set up the atmosphere for the lead characters. It is also used to describe an object or phenomenon that goes above and beyond what is normal, like an extra-terrestrial, which is obviously alien in nature.