Today's Wordle Answer #554 - December 25, 2022 Solution And Hints

The Wordle puzzle for December 25 is a bit special. It is used as a qualifier for the term "special" in modern English conversations, in a colloquial sense, that is. For starters, it has two non-repeating vowels, one at the beginning and one at the end. Interestingly, it is also used as a word-forming element to explain something that is beyond the scope of what is being discussed. It's

"more." Notably, it is derived from classical Latin, but it is used in French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and German with similar form and meaning.

Starting with the letter "E," the more popular usage of the word we're hunting today describes something that is not really crucial, but exists merely as an add-on. It is used both as a noun as well as an adjective. For cricket fans, it means the runs scored in a non-traditional fashion, like if the bowler delivers a wide or no-ball, or the batsman makes contact with the ball with any other item except the bat.