NASA's InSight Rover Tweets Us A Heartbreaking Goodbye

It's always sad to say goodbye to a friend, but why is it so sad to part with a robot that's approximately 140 million miles away? It might make no sense, but it certainly stings. NASA's InSight robot landed on Mars in 2018, and at the time of writing, its been there for 1,445 "Sols," which is the Martian equivalent of a day. While on Mars, the robot accomplished many useful and cool things, but now, it's slowly nearing the end of its life — and it's final communication is strangely heartbreaking.

NASA InSight — or rather the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigation, Geodesy, and Heat Transport mission — was scheduled to last for two years. The robot left Earth in May of 2018 and landed in November of that same year, swiftly getting to work. Its main purpose is to read and interpret the data provided by its built-in seismometer. It also has a heat probe (HP3) that it uses to measure the internal heat transfer on the planet, granting some insight into the way the planet evolved. It also has a built-in camera, which is the best part of it for most space enthusiasts, because it regularly sent pictures back home to show us where it is and what Mars looks like. Thousands of those pictures can be found on NASA's official page for the InSight mission.

The robot has more than completed its mission, which was originally only planned to last for 709 Sols (728 days). However, as it's equipped with solar panels, it was able to keep going far longer than intended, and it's been doing a great job working overtime. Sadly, it seems that InSight doesn't have much left in the tank to keep going.