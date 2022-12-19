The Most Expensive Cars In Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Collection

Jay-Z and Beyonce are known the world over as a power couple, as well as being two of Hip-Hop and R&B's top-selling solo artists. They have 52 Grammy Awards combined and are tied for most Grammy nominations. Beyonce and Jay-Z continue to raise the bar in R&B and Hip-Hop, both amassing an impressive music catalog. But there's another catalog they've amassed that's equally wows — their car collection.

Jay-Z often raps about the topic, with cars being a huge part of his life. In his song "Empire State of Mind," Jay-Z says, "Cruisin' down 8th Street, off-white Lexus," referencing his 1993 Lexus GS 300, and how he distributed his debut album "Reasonable Doubt" out of the trunk of his car. Jay-Z featured his GS 300 in his music video for "Dead Presidents," and on the 10th anniversary of "Reasonable Doubt," he drove a Lexus GS 300 onto the stage at Radio City Music Hall in 2006.

In Beyonce's music videos, meanwhile, she tends to destroy cars. Her garage, however, consists of a collection of classic and exclusive luxury cars. Together, Jay-Z and Beyonce have a car collection estimated to be worth over $23 million.