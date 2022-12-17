How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Wireless Mouse

If you have a Samsung phone collecting dust in your drawer, it might be time to turn your old Android phone into something more useful: a wireless mouse for your PC. This isn't just a cool way to upgrade your computer setup, but it's also a cost-saving measure as you don't need to buy a separate mouse. The coolest part is that you can easily control your PC from a distance.

Converting your Samsung phone into a wireless mouse only requires one simple app. It's called Unified Remote, which works for Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Raspberry Pi. The app lets your phone control your computer remotely either using your Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection. It's very straightforward to use, and you'll have a wireless mouse for your PC in 10 minutes or less.